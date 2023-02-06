Forum: Many pathways to develop maritime talent in S’pore

We refer to the letters, “Introduce more maritime-related courses, expand scope of scholarship” (Jan 25), and “More appreciation needed for the hard work of seafarers” (Jan 27).

Indeed, it is important to have multiple pathways to develop maritime professionals, and seafarers should be appreciated for the meaningful job they do.

There are many training providers and pathways for persons who wish to join the maritime sector. For example, the Singapore Maritime Academy (SMA) offers diploma courses in nautical studies and marine engineering to prepare students to become professional deck officers and engineers on board modern ocean-going vessels under the Certificate of Competency framework.

Tertiary institutes such as Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore Management University also offer maritime-related degrees, in addition to Higher Nitec courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education.

Since 2002, more than 240 Tripartite Maritime Scholarships, sponsored by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) together with seafarer unions and the industry, have been given to promising students aspiring to become ship captains and chief engineers for studies at SMA.

In partnership with the industry, the Singapore Maritime Foundation offers MaritimeONE Scholarships for various local diploma and degree courses. In 2022, 54 MaritimeONE Scholarships ($1.7 million in value) and 12 Tripartite Maritime Scholarships ($1 million in value) were offered, and this is the highest combined number and value of scholarships since the start of the schemes in 2007.

Maritime professionals and mid-careerists can participate in master’s programmes offered by NTU and the National University of Singapore to deepen their expertise. Career conversion programmes are also available for non-maritime mid-careerists planning to join the maritime industry.

MPA and maritime unions work closely with the industry to support seafarers in ways such as improving their working conditions and upgrading their skills. To encourage them in their training and career progression, MPA and tripartite partners have also launched the Sail Milestone Achievement Programme to provide local seafarers with up to $50,000 each when they attain key career milestones.

As a global shipping hub port and international maritime centre, Singapore is committed to attracting and developing the best talents for the sector.

Ng Yi Han

Director (Innovation, Technology and Talent Development Division)

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore