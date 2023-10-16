Forum: Many other factors to consider before Singapore achieves Blue Zone status

Creating a Blue Zone city requires a holistic approach that encompasses various aspects like urban planning, community engagement, health policies and sustainable practices (S’pore wants to become a Blue Zone 3.0 where gap between life and health spans is smaller, Oct 12).

While Singapore shows potential, ultimately it depends on continued efforts to prioritise the well-being of its residents, which means our economy must grow to fund this ambition.

But economic growth is uncertain and unpredictable. How do we balance the Blue Zone goals with the needs of other sectors like trade and industry? Given our land constraints, how do we make room for the growing demand for flats while factoring in bike-friendly infrastructure and other forms of connectivity?

Before we aim for Blue Zone 3.0, we must first aim to be among the world’s most liveable cities and, to achieve this, we should focus on green spaces and walkability and not just active ageing and well-being.

Given that Singapore is close to haze-producing countries, how are we to achieve Blue Zone 3.0 because doing so means people should have the right to breathe in clean air all their years?

What do people who live to 100 in good health die of? The answer is the same thing people die of at any other age; they just do so many years later.

Is it genetics, epi-genetics, lifestyle or something else that gives them longevity and quality of life? Probably a combination of all the above.

But we know now that disease is a cumulative process over a lifetime. Even though changing bad habits at any age is beneficial, never having the bad habits in the first place is the most beneficial.

Oh Lian Chee