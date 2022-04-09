Forum: Many not aware of cards for those who need seats on public transport

As a fibromyalgia patient, I was glad when the Land Transport Authority (LTA) started issuing identification stickers that read "May I have a seat please?" to those with invisible medical conditions.

These stickers were later changed to a more permanent card together with a colourful lanyard, which is definitely an improvement.

However, whenever I wear this card and sit on a reserved seat, other commuters stare at the card and seem curious about it.

When I asked my friends, only a few knew about this card.

Posters with information about the card have been put up at MRT stations and bus interchanges. But as not all commuters pay attention to such posters, especially during peak hours, perhaps stickers with this information could be pasted on the reserved seats on buses and trains, as is already being done with stickers of campaign mascots.

I also suggest that the appropriate LTA or SMRT logo be placed on the front of the card to make it look more official. The current design may make some people think that we made the card ourselves, or mistake it for a company access pass which many workers wear on public transport.

When I approached my pain specialist at Singapore General Hospital last year for a referral letter to collect this card, he did not know about this card. Neither did the social worker who attended to me. In fact, they thanked me for highlighting it so that they could pass the information on to other patients who cannot stand for long on public transport.

I hope more people will become aware of this card so that it can benefit more commuters.

I am grateful to LTA for coming up with this initiative which helps patients with chronic pain and other medical issues. It has let me be more independent, and allowed me to maintain a social life which greatly enhances my mental health.

Cindy Tan Siok Hoong