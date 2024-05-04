Forum: Many benefits from sports for athletes and others

A major challenge for Singapore in producing more and better podium finishers is that many parents and educators over-emphasise the value of academic subjects and underrate the importance of sports (Another Joseph Schooling? Here’s what Singapore needs to do, May 3).

As a National Sports Association representative in the Singapore National Olympic Council, I want to share that sports can strengthen critical life skills that may not be learnt in the classroom.

Active leadership and participation in sports can help a person develop character, self-motivation, determination, discipline, tenacity, resilience, vitality, leadership and teamwork.

Sports can help develop multiple intelligences, including emotional, interpersonal and intrapersonal intelligences.

These intelligences, or a combination of them, can help us lead, manage and work well as a team and with others.

Sports can also help us become more creative and innovative, including learning how to better appreciate and manifest artistic and aesthetic values, and develop complex life skills.

By developing a fighting or winning spirit, we learn how to be agile and adaptable, and commit to constant improvement.

The benefits from sports can help us better leverage disruptive forces in today’s world. They contribute to better performance and results, and help our country and community grow stronger and achieve greater success.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)