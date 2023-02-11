Forum: Many avenues for seniors to hone digital skills regularly

We appreciate Mr Teoh Gin Wah’s suggestions (Have regular walk-in tutorials for seniors, so they can practise digital skills, Jan 25) and agree that it is important to provide regular support in navigating the digital world, especially for seniors, at community spaces.

That is why the SG Digital Office (SDO) was set up in June 2020. The office supports Singaporeans, especially seniors, who need help with basic digital tools and skills.

Under the Seniors Go Digital programme, digital ambassadors, deployed island-wide across 37 SG Digital Community Hubs (at selected community clubs and libraries), teach seniors how to use smartphones for day-to-day activities such as communicating online, accessing digital government services, and conducting online transactions safely.

Seniors can access such training, provided on a one-to-one basis or in small-group settings, regularly and can walk in and ask questions as the digital ambassadors guide them in person. To date, more than 210,000 seniors have benefited from the Seniors Go Digital programme.

To make it even more accessible and convenient for seniors, SDO also offers its services through its 200 active roving counters at workplaces, senior activity centres, healthcare institutions and other community spaces.

We encourage and welcome our seniors and those who need hands-on help to walk in or fix an appointment at any of these locations to begin or refresh their training, from Monday to Sunday at their convenience. They can visit these locations multiple times for free until they are comfortable using their new digital skills. They can visit www.imda.gov.sg/seniorsgodigital for more information.

SDO’s efforts are complemented by the Silver Infocomm Wellness Ambassador initiative, a joint initiative started in 2012 by the Infocomm Media Development Authority and People’s Association‘s Active Ageing Council. The initiative trains and supports digitally savvy seniors to teach and encourage their peers to embrace digitalisation through the formation of peer support groups at residents’ committees, residents’ network centres and community clubs. We have received feedback that seniors appreciate learning from their peers.

In addition, the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) runs #SmartNationTogether, an online learning platform with free webinars and talks on tech-related content. It has a dedicated track for seniors to learn basic tech skills and practical knowledge about everyday apps and digital services. SNDGO also collaborates with organisations such as RSVP Singapore and SDO to organise physical classes for seniors on current issues in the digital space, such as identifying warning signs for scams, and learning how to make e-payments safely and confidently.

Digital inclusion is an important area that we will continue to focus on. It is also key to the national Digital for Life movement, which seeks to encourage the community to support citizens in embracing digital learning. We thank Mr Teoh for his feedback and welcome him and other like-minded citizens to come onboard this movement.

Douglas Goh

Director, SG Digital Office and Digital for Life Secretariat

Infocomm Media Development Authority