Forum: Many attempts made to repair fire safety equipment

We understand the frustrations of our resident, Ms Grace Tan Mui Gek, and empathise with her over the matter of recurring fire alarm activations at odd hours (Faulty fire alarms going off in the early hours, July 15).

We had been investigating this recurring issue of fire alarm activations since the previous occurrences, and many attempts were made to service and repair the existing fire safety equipment, in particular, the overly sensitive heat detectors.

More recently, we have progressively replaced some of these heat detectors ahead of scheduled replacement to resolve the recurring issue.

We look forward to completing the replacement exercise within the coming weeks, and preventing further unwarranted disturbances.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused due to the extensive investigation period required to ascertain the cause of these false fire alarm activations.

Residents who need further clarifications or assistance can contact our ops centre on 6590-9500.

Mike Ngin

Senior Public Relations Manager

Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council