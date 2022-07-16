Forum: Mandating retrenchment benefits does not guarantee better outcomes for employees

We refer to Mr Mervin Siow's letter, "Making retrenchment benefits mandatory will make citizens feel Government has their back" (July 11).

Employers' ability to pay retrenchment benefits depends on the financial circumstances of the company. As far as possible, employers should pay a reasonable sum to help affected employees move on to new jobs.

They should also refer to the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment (www.mom.gov.sg/TAMEM), which provides guidelines on what a reasonable quantum for retrenchment benefit is.

The Ministry of Manpower, in consultation with tripartite partners, had deliberated on whether a minimum level of retrenchment benefit should be mandated through legislation. The tripartite consensus is that doing so does not guarantee better outcomes for retrenched employees. This is because in time, the legislated minimum would likely become the default - so even when employers can afford to pay more, they would tend not to do so, to the detriment of employees.

As Mr Siow pointed out, there are responsible employers who already go beyond his suggested quantum of benefit even without legislation, and we would hope such good practices continue.

Mandating a minimum retrenchment benefit may also strain the financial health of businesses that are already struggling and jeopardise their viability and the jobs of remaining employees.

Employers may also be less inclined to offer long-term or permanent contracts to employees and offer short-term contracts instead.

Employers who conduct retrenchments irresponsibly, such as choosing not to provide any retrenchment benefit even though they are in a sound financial position, may be denied future government support or have their work pass privileges suspended.

When workers are retrenched, our priority is to help them return to the workforce and sustain their livelihoods.

When notified of a retrenchment exercise, tripartite partners and agencies step in promptly to help affected employees find new employment or training opportunities.

Besides heavy subsidies for skills programmes, there is also substantial training and wage support for employers while their new hires undergo career conversion programmes.

We urge all employers to treat their staff fairly at all times, including during a retrenchment exercise, and we are heartened that many already do so.

Lee Chung Wei

Divisional Director, Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower