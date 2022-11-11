Forum: Mandating in-person AGMs will limit management corporations’ options

We thank Mr Chua Cheok Kwang for his letter (Condo managements should resume in-person AGMs, Nov 4).

Management corporations (MCs) are currently allowed to hold their general meetings either in person or virtually. Having the option of a virtual meeting enables MCs to involve subsidiary proprietors who are unable to attend the meetings in person.

To mandate MCs to conduct general meetings only in person will limit the options for MCs.

We encourage Mr Chua to bring his views up to his MC for consideration, so that the MC can collectively decide on the best way to conduct its meetings, based on the needs and circumstances of the subsidiary proprietors.

Lim Chong Yong

Director, Building Management Department

Building and Construction Authority