Forum: Mandating attendants on buses ferrying the vulnerable would raise costs

We thank Ms Chia Su-Yee for her suggestion (Need for attendant on private bus services for vulnerable adults, May 11).

We recognise that the safety of persons with disabilities while commuting is important. Given their wide range of support requirements and challenges, varying solutions may be needed. Hence, there is a need for disability service providers and transport providers to have the flexibility to offer additional support that best addresses the unique needs of their passengers.

This is preferred over mandating bus attendants, as private bus operators face practical constraints of higher costs and manpower shortage, and such a requirement would likely raise the transport costs for persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

SG Enable will continue to work with the day activity centres to offer transport options to meet the needs of persons with disabilities, and support eligible persons with disabilities who require financial assistance through the enabling transport subsidy.

Lee Yew Cheong

Director, Service Administration

SG Enable