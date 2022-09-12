Forum: Management corporations and residents play critical role in preventing fire hazards

We refer to the Forum letter by Ms Anila Shukla, "Don't block access to emergency equipment" (Sept 8).

Fire safety provisions in residential premises are crucial for residents' safety and protection of property during a fire. Any obstruction to fire safety provisions such as hose reels or dry risers can hinder their usage, and seriously hamper firefighting efforts.

The management corporation strata title (MCST) is responsible for the management and regulation of common areas within a strata titled development, which includes ensuring compliance with fire safety requirements.

MCSTs are required to check the premises regularly and respond promptly to feedback on fire hazards, which include the obstruction of fire safety provisions. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will take enforcement action against MCSTs if the fire hazards are not abated.

SCDF has contacted the writer and inspected the condominium premises on Sept 9. We noted that the items obstructing the hose reel had been removed.

Residents are strongly encouraged to do their part to maintain a safe living environment by ensuring that fire safety provisions as well as means of escape are unobstructed. They can report fire hazards to their MCST. Alternatively, they can report them to SCDF via www.scdf.gov.sg, or through SCDF's myResponder app.

Tan Bang Xiang (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Senior Assistant Director

Corporate Communications Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force