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Forum: Malls should be required to set up recycling corner for BCRS machines

Currently, some dine-in F&B establishments are required to collect all beverage containers and return them to Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machines.

In malls such as Westgate and IMM with only one supermarket each hosting one BCRS machine, the supermarket bears the burden of hosting the recycling requirements of all the restaurants in the mall.

Malls with F&B outlets should be required to set up a recycling corner to host BCRS machines. Commercial operators with hundreds of cans to recycle should not jostle with consumers to use the BCRS machines.

It does not make sense for members of the public who have only one or two cans to recycle to have to queue behind a commercial F&B operator with four big trash bags, each containing one hundred cans.

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