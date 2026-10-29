Straitstimes.com header logo

Forum: Malls should be required to set up recycling corner for BCRS machines

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Currently, some dine-in F&B establishments are required to collect all beverage containers and return them to Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) machines.

In malls such as Westgate and IMM with only one supermarket each hosting one BCRS machine, the supermarket bears the burden of hosting the recycling requirements of all the restaurants in the mall. 

Malls with F&B outlets should be required to set up a recycling corner to host BCRS machines. Commercial operators with hundreds of cans to recycle should not jostle with consumers to use the BCRS machines.

It does not make sense for members of the public who have only one or two cans to recycle to have to queue behind a commercial F&B operator with four big trash bags, each containing one hundred cans.

Goh Ee Ca

More on this topic
Forum: What readers are saying
See more on

Recycling

Food and beverage sector

Today's Letters

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.