Forum: Making retrenchment benefits mandatory will make citizens feel Govt has their back

Recent announcements of measures to enshrine fair employment practices into law are steps in the right direction.

The Government should also consider making it mandatory for employers to pay retrenchment benefits. This would undoubtedly be welcomed by employees here.

There is no better time than now to take such a step, given that the attractiveness of Singapore as a place to live and work has been enhanced by the worldwide Covid-19 situation and the Government's steady handling of the pandemic.

A minimum of one month's payout for every year worked, subject to a cap of 12 or 18 months, for example, would be reasonable enough to be signed into law without eroding Singapore's competitiveness. Many good employers already go beyond such figures.

However, there are always employers at the other end of the spectrum who take advantage of the fact that such payouts are not mandatory, and try to dispense with employees at little or no cost despite being in a healthy financial situation.

Having mandatory payouts will not lower Singapore's competitive standing, but will enhance citizens' belief that the Government always has their back.

Mervin Siow