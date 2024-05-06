Forum: Make your way to Kranji before the last race

I always make it a point to turn to the racing pages of The Straits Times to check out the magnificent photographs of Kranji’s equine athletes as they give their all to cross the finish line first.

The first horse race in Singapore was in 1843.

I will certainly miss turning to the racing pages of the newspaper after Oct 5, with the running of the 100th and last Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

In the meantime, I urge readers to get out to Kranji to watch the beautiful thoroughbreds and their colourfully clad jockeys while they still can. Something to tell your grandchildren about.

Michael Francis Quinn