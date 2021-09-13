Forum: Make Yale-NUS independent of Yale and NUS

As a highly differentiated product, Yale-NUS College has a unique value proposition in Asia (The new NUS: Amplifying the University Scholars Programme and Yale-NUS story, Sept 11).

The curriculum and culture that the pioneering faculty and students have created do not exist anywhere else - not just within Singapore, but also among liberal arts colleges at large.

US-based liberal arts colleges are very different in their thinking and approach compared with Yale-NUS.

The fusion of East and West at Yale-NUS is an exhilarating experiment that many believe is at the leading edge of liberal arts education today, and Singapore benefited directly from this experiment.

The revelation I found puzzling is how much money played a role in the decision.

The solution National University of Singapore (NUS) president Tan Eng Chye proposed is obvious to any finance student - to reduce the cost per widget, spread the overhead (facility, staff and faculty) by producing more widgets (students), resulting in a lower cost per widget.

However, that presumes the final product is the same - which it clearly is not.

The new college will not be a liberal arts college that can replicate the unique experience that is so central to Yale-NUS' success. It also does not solve the problem of cost per widget, since the total size of the new college will be the same as the combined class size of Yale-NUS and NUS' University Scholars Programme (USP) anyway.

If Yale-NUS is a drain on NUS' money, a way forward to preserve the best of the USP and Yale-NUS is to make Yale-NUS a liberal arts institution truly independent of NUS and Yale altogether.

The presumption is that Yale-NUS would likely not survive. But at least give Yale-NUS the chance to test its mettle - and to succeed or fail on its own terms.

Lester Lee