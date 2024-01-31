Forum: Make vehicles slow down for safer streets

On behalf of the Safety for Active Mobility Users group, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Orlic family for the tragic loss of their daughter Zara (4-year-old girl dies in River Valley accident, woman arrested for careless driving, Jan 27).

We wish to draw attention to the problem, as raised by Dr Orlic, of speeding cars along Institution Hill towards River Valley Road.

They pose a significant risk to pedestrians, especially young children and the elderly.

In the light of this unfortunate incident, we urge the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to proactively address the issue of speeding along Institution Hill and similar streets in residential areas.

Considering the success of LTA’s Friendly Streets programme, which makes daily journeys in neighbourhoods safer for those walking or cycling, we propose an extension to include targeted measures to mitigate risks associated with speeding vehicles.

One potential avenue for risk mitigation involves minor infrastructure adjustments, such as having pinch points by extending curbs, and speed humps or chicanes.

These have proven effective in slowing vehicular traffic and ensuring safer streets for all users.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the LTA in managing citywide traffic safety, we emphasise the need for swift action to prevent further accidents.

Implementing these simple measures can create an environment prioritising the safety of all road users, especially the most vulnerable.

Zhu Bingcheng

Co-founder

Safety for Active Mobility Users