Forum: Make tray return a habit at fast food restaurants, cafes

During weekdays, I have observed that fast food restaurants and cafes have become gathering areas for children after school.

These eateries can play a role in building good habits by insisting that these children clear their trays after use.

When I came across some students not clearing their trays after meals, I told them to do so in hopes of inculcating good behaviour. Unfortunately, another adult claimed that I was forcing the students to clear their trays.

If adults habitually fail to return their trays, then how do they expect to improve the situation in the young?

Tray-returning should be a habit whether it be at hawker centres, fast food restaurants or cafes.

Foo Siang Yian