Forum: Make sure vulnerable kids don’t go unnoticed for years

I read with great sadness the news article “Five-year-old allegedly murdered by father was confined to toilet and let out for meals, court told” (July 5), and worry how widespread the abuse of young children in our country is.

I also want to add to the points in the Forum letter by Mr Joel Gwynne (More needs to be done to protect children from abuse, July 8) and in the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s reply to Mr Gwynne (Officers investigating child abuse have clearer guidance now on in-person visits, July 17).

Before children in high-risk families start their primary school education, there seem to be no systematic touchpoints between the state, charities and the children. This would leave the children defenceless against abuse from their caregivers without any mechanism for detection or seeking help.

It baffles me that such vulnerable children who have yet to enter Primary 1 can go unnoticed for years.

Is it possible to have mandatory yearly check-ups for those under seven? Can pre-schools be made mandatory for those under seven too?

Data analytics can be used to identify high-risk families for targeted assistance. The Government and charity bodies can take proactive steps to engage these families to avoid bad outcomes.

As a developed nation, Singapore has the resources to stop such tragic cases of child abuse. We need to act, as one case of child abuse is one too many and a stain on our society.

Cindy Lee