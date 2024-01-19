Forum: Make sure budget meals are healthy meals too

It was reported that some government departments have an online initiative to inform the public of the locations of coffee shops which offer budget meals (Great Budget Meal Hunt officially launched to allow public to crowdsource cheap meals, Jan 16).

During this time of cost-of-living pressures, the initiative is commendable.

However, one very important consideration has to be that these budget meals are also healthy.

I feel that the Healthier SG programme or the Health Promotion Board (HPB) should be involved as a partner of the above initiative.

Budget meals are very important for budget-conscious consumers and, potentially, the ones who could benefit the most are those who lack resources and health literacy.

We do not want the website BudgetMealGoWhere to drive consumers to places where the meals are cheap and probably tasty but not healthy.

This will affect their health in the long term, leading to the classical outcome of being “penny wise but pound foolish”.

Now that we have the laudable Healthier SG programme taking shape in Singapore, the social prescription for a budget meal has to be a healthy one.

Consumers can also reap a tangible reward on their Healthy 365 app by increasing their points, which can be redeemed for supermarket vouchers.

Thus, a virtuous circle can be set up by nudging healthy behaviours – an intangible reward.

Kanwaljit Soin (Dr)