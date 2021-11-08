Forum: Make some changes to NDP to reduce carbon emissions

Ms Vanessa Ngoi Hui Wen has put forth some interesting ideas on how Singapore can have a more environmentally friendly National Day Parade (NDP) (Take a leaf out of Coldplay's energy-saving book for mass events, Nov 4).

The NDP organising committee should seriously consider the feasibility of her suggestions for future parades.

While at it, it should also consider how it can reduce the carbon emissions that invariable occur at each NDP.

In particular, it should take a closer look at four of the parade's "must-have" segments.

First, the flypast, which obviously emits a lot of carbon not only on the actual day but also during the numerous rehearsals and practice runs.

Perhaps this could be replaced by a helicopter bearing the national flag followed by a stream of drones.

Second, the 21-gun salute. Instead of firing the cannon, perhaps ships in the harbour could be asked to sound their fog horns, either simultaneously or in succession, at the appointed time.

Third, the feu de joie (fire of joy). Instead of firing the weapons, perhaps the guard of honour could perform intricate rifle drills accompanied by appropriate sound effects over the public address system.

Fourth, the fireworks display could perhaps be replaced with a light and music display using the buildings around the venue.

These changes would reduce not only carbon emissions, but also the use of other resources.

Lawrence Tan Kim Chwee