Forum: Make Singapore Grand Prix a more sustainable event

I commend the organisers of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix for taking active steps to try and reduce the carbon footprint of the event in September (More green initiatives at Singapore Grand Prix to reduce carbon footprint of F1 race, Sept 27).

The race, which drew a record crowd of 302,000, was definitely the boost that Singapore’s tourism industry needed after the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. Given its size, making this event more sustainable is not an easy feat.

F1 races have a significant environmental impact. A 2019 F1 report said that one race season generates approximately 256,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. I believe more can be done to reduce this figure.

F1 drivers, including former champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, have voiced their concerns about the sport not doing enough on environmental issues. The sport has set a goal of being net carbon zero by 2030.

A potential strategy that the Singapore Grand Prix organisers can adopt is to be more aggressive in pushing towards zero-waste and the use of renewable energy.

Equipment purchased specifically for the F1 race here should be bought with the intention of repurposing it later. For example, after the event, the LED lights that were installed around the track could be reused for street lighting.

Ultimately, the end goal is to have the Singapore Grand Prix be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy, as well as help the sport achieve its goal of becoming net zero by 2030. I look forward to seeing greener improvement in future F1 events.

Lauren Tan Shuen Min