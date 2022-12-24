Forum: Make shingles vaccine available at polyclinics

I was at a polyclinic recently to check if the shingles vaccine is available, but was told that only the influenza and pneumococcal vaccines are available at polyclinics.

I have heard that shingles is extremely painful, and that it can last for weeks and lead to other complications. There is no cure for shingles, and vaccination is the best protection. The disease is also more common among older people.

The Ministry of Health should make the shingles vaccine available at polyclinics and encourage older people to get it, in line with its mission to promote health and prevent illness, especially among the elderly.

Tang Fook Meng