Forum: Make security cameras a must in all pre-schools

As a mother of two children in pre-school, I was heartbroken to watch the videos of how children in a centre were allegedly handled (Teacher under investigation for allegedly beating, grabbing children in Woodlands pre-school, Aug 28).

Sadly, the alleged behaviour of one teacher has caused many parents to have grave concerns over whether their children are safe in school. The call to mandate the installation of security cameras in all pre-school premises is not new, and this incident once again revives the issue.

There may be various reasons why some pre-schools may be hesitant to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, including protecting the teachers’ privacy. To balance these concerns with the need to deter any misbehaviour, I suggest that the CCTV footage be made available for viewing only by certain authorised people.

These include the principal and operator of the pre-school, authorised personnel from the Early Childhood Development Agency, and the police. Parents should not be allowed to view the footage without the approval of the authorised persons.

The security cameras may also work in favour of a pre-school or teacher, when facing accusations.

There is no perfect solution to deter the abuse of children in pre-schools. However, making it compulsory to install CCTV cameras in pre-schools will serve as a strong deterrent and protect our children.

Lim Ruo Lin