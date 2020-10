The fear of robots taking over one's job seems quite contrived (How to prevent robots from taking your job, Oct 18).

The key is to determine what are the jobs that most people don't want to do that are uncomfortable and/or risky.

Focus on learning to think of ways and means that can make machines do jobs that humans don't like to do.

If we understand this basic idea, no one will ever be out of a job but will be creating jobs for robots to do.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)