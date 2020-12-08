Forum: Make more squash facilities available to the public

I am part of a group of squash enthusiasts who have been playing squash together for the past 15 years.

It has become increasingly difficult to secure squash court bookings on a long-term basis.

There was a recent change in management of the courts that we used to play on and, due to the price increase, we have had to look elsewhere.

There are not many facilities that have sufficient squash courts and that allow long-term block bookings. We asked institutions such as the National University of Singapore, polytechnics and other schools that have squash courts, some of which were upgraded recently, but were turned down.

No clear reasons were given for the refusal, though some cited security issues.

Unlike other sports clubs like for football, some of the squash clubs that take part in national leagues do not have a home ground.

Some of these clubs have to rely on booking condominium courts to host their opponents.

In land-scarce Singapore, I hope the authorities can better coordinate resources so that sports facilities can be put to good use. What's more, the money collected can help to maintain the facilities.

I urge Sport Singapore and schools to open up sports facilities for the public to use.

Security concerns can be easily addressed in a safe environment like Singapore.

Tan Kah Hong