Forum: Make Lion City Cup the pride of Asian youth football

I read with interest that the Lion City Cup will return with the U-15 team for the 27th edition in September (Lion City Cup returns, U-15 team to feature, Aug 9).

However, I was disappointed to learn that it will be only a two-day tournament featuring the host nation, Borneo FC, BG Pathum and Selangor FC.

The Lion City Cup has a rich history of producing superstars of Singapore football, such as Fandi Ahmad, V. Sundram Moorthy, Razali Alias and K. Kannan since its inauguration in 1977.

The tournament became a tremendous success, receiving worldwide recognition, including bouquets from Fifa.

In my opinion, the Lion City Cup should be held on a grander scale with wider participation from top teams of Asia.

The football giants of Asia, such as South Korea, Japan, Australia and China, could be invited to take part.

Big-time corporate sponsors such as Singapore Pools and Great Eastern Life could be roped in to provide financial support for the tournament.

More emphasis should be placed on developing young talent in schools, as the students have the potential to be Singapore’s future football stars. They will learn much by playing against bigger and stronger opponents.

I hope the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will work towards making Singapore a hub of youth football development in Asia.

The Lion City Cup should be the pride of Asian youth football and an annual event in FAS’ calendar.

A. Thiyaga Raju