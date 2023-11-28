Forum: Make it illegal to make or sell small licence plates

It should be an offence for car and motorcycle licence plate makers to make or sell unapproved plates (To ‘look nice’ or avoid detection? Why some motorists risk flouting the law with small licence plates, Nov 25).

This will be similar to the requirement for shops to sell only personal mobility devices with approved batteries due to fire hazards.

Makers should stop feeding the demand for such plates.

Small licence plates, chosen for aesthetic purposes or as a means to avoid detection by speed and red light cameras, also endanger the lives of pedestrians and other motorists.

Those with such plates are emboldened to flout traffic laws because they dangerously believe they won’t be caught.

It may also be difficult for Housing Board carparks with barrier-free gantries to detect these motorists and motorcyclists who go quickly through the barriers and thus enjoy free parking.

Lau Wai Kwok