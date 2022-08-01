Forum: Make it easier to reach Marina East Drive fields that attract migratory birds

Every year during the bird migration season from September to March, the water-logged fields in Marina East Drive attract a variety of migratory birds, including rare ones.

Last year, at least 10 bird species never before seen in Singapore were documented, and two of them were recorded in Marina East Drive - the long-eared owl and the common starling.

This annual migration attracts bird watchers and citizen scientists who document and share their sightings with nature groups like Nature Society (Singapore). This contributes to a better understanding of migratory birds' behaviour and helps in protection and conservation efforts.

However, to get to the fields in Marina East Drive, those who drive have to park at the Marina Barrage and lug their equipment some distance across the Marina Bridge. It gets more cumbersome in bad weather as there is little shelter along the way.

During weekends, the carparks at the Marina Barrage are also usually full, and there is no public transport serving Marina East Drive.

As the road traffic between the fields and Marina Bay Golf Course is relatively light, perhaps the authorities can consider introducing coupon parking along Marina East Drive, where parking is currently not allowed.

What attracts the migratory birds to this location are the insect-attracting wild plants that flourish in the wet plains. Here, transiting birds can take refuge from the elements, rest and feed, and hide from predators in the foliage.

Rare resident species like lesser whistling ducks and greater painted snipes have also been recorded breeding in this thriving and evolving incidental ecosystem.

Currently, the fields are routinely mowed. I hope that the authorities will keep this natural flora, and with it, the fauna that embodies our City in Nature, especially during this bird migratory and breeding period.

Art Toh Keng Jeow