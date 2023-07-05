Forum: Make it easier to lodge complaints against TCM practitioners

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) is a well-established and popular healthcare option in Singapore. It is regulated by the TCM Practitioners Board (TCMPB).

A few months ago, a family friend developed pain in his right lower limb and consulted TCM practitioners, who performed acupuncture and prescribed pills.

Although his symptoms worsened after multiple sessions, they did not advise him to consult a doctor, and told him that it was a nerve problem.

His daughter mentioned his condition to me, and I went to see him.

I examined the limb, and found it was cold, with an absent pulse.

I arranged an urgent scan which confirmed severe arterial blockage. He was immediately hospitalised, and underwent angioplasty before the limb had to be amputated.

This incident piqued my curiosity about the process for lodging complaints against TCM practitioners.

The TCMPB’s website states that a written complaint should include the practitioner’s full name, and must be accompanied by a statutory declaration which has been endorsed by a Justice of the Peace, notary public or other officer empowered by law to administer oaths, affirmation or affidavits.

More recently, a medical colleague saw a patient with a punctured lung which occurred during acupuncture. She considered reporting the case to the TCMPB, but did not do so after noting the requirements.

Other colleagues and I have also attended to patients with a variety of TCM-related complications, including injuries, infection and steroid-induced illnesses. A number of cases had fractures that were diagnosed only much later because the practitioners did not advise their patients to do X-rays despite the presence of severe pain and swelling.

I suspect most, if not all, of these patients did not lodge formal complaints, so such events are significantly underreported.

Doctors are best equipped to highlight these incidents to the TCMPB, but the reporting process is too cumbersome.

In comparison, feedback about doctors can be submitted easily through other channels aside from the Singapore Medical Council, including directly to hospitals or even the Ministry of Health, often with swift action taken.

Can the relevant authorities suggest an alternative way for doctors who wish to report TCM-related incidents?

Oh Jen Jen (Dr)