Forum: Make it easier for Yishun residents to get to Lower Seletar Reservoir Park

Lower Seletar Reservoir Park has been expanded from its original 3.3ha in Yishun Avenue 1 to include the reservoir bank beside Lentor Avenue.

It is a great place for recreation and sports.

Now, an underpass below Lentor Avenue has been built to link the park to Springleaf Nature Park.

Residents in the Springleaf area can enjoy the serenity and scenic views of Lower Seletar Reservoir Park without having to cross the wide and busy Lentor Avenue.

But Yishun residents need to cross the busy Yishun Avenue 1 at one of two pedestrian crossings to get there.

Carpark space at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park is also limited.

A wide barrier-free overhead bridge in Yishun Avenue 1 near Yishun Street 81 would let Yishun residents visit the parks more easily.

Gan Kok Tiong