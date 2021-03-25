Forum: Make it easier for the aged to access services that they need

On balance, I agree with Dr Belinda Wee (Review if policies and mindsets are ageist, March 23) that there is a policy culture that tends to overprotect the aged.

But that fails to explain how older people can access services they need, but which may be withheld.

I recently tried to join a car-sharing scheme so I could try out the electric vehicles it rents.

The customer service staff informed me that as I was over 65, I must obtain clearance from the Traffic Police before becoming a member.

I took the medical examination form provided on the police website to my doctor, who examined me carefully and pronounced me fit to drive.

I immediately uploaded the completed and signed form to the Traffic Police website.

I also submitted the completed form to the car-sharing firm, which informed me I must obtain an official statement from the Traffic Police confirming my fitness to drive.

It has been several weeks and I have yet to get the hoped-for results from the police.

Arthur Lee Gilbert (Dr)