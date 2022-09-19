Forum: Make it easier for people to apply for part-time jobs

Some job agencies and employers require people applying for part-time jobs to fill in personal details that are not relevant for positions such as couriers or packers.

For example, applicants may be asked to state their employment history over the past 10 years, current employment, last drawn salary and dates on which they attained their educational qualifications, before their application can be considered.

Some part-time workers, especially seniors, may find it difficult to fill in all these details, and others may find it tedious to key in information that they deem irrelevant to the job.

Applicants may also be asked to create an account with the jobs portal or prospective employer's website, and attach the soft copy of their qualifications and testimonials.

Some less tech-savvy applicants may find this process difficult and time-consuming.

All these requirements seem more suited to full-time job applications.

I suggest that employers and job agencies give applicants for part-time jobs an e-mail address to write to, and require only relevant information such as experience and qualifications for that specific job.

This would save employers time vetting the applications, and make it easier for seniors seeking part-time work to contribute to society.

Tan Keong Boon