Forum: Make it clear that Singapore's fundamental pillars will not bend

While we want fair and impartial justice to be meted out in all cases before our courts, the dispensation of such must not only be equitable, but also efficient (Legislative changes being considered to curb abuse of court process: Faishal, June 1).

Stalling a sentence by challenging court decisions through devised stratagems mostly just delays the inevitable.

It is already imprinted in the Singaporean genome that we do not want the populace to tote guns, do drugs, filibuster and brawl in Parliament or stir racial tensions through the guise of free speech.

The clearer it is to people that they cannot bend the statutes that protect our society's fundamental pillars, the better.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)