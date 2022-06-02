Forum: Make health screenings mandatory and paid for by MediSave

The Government's focus on preventive healthcare, though ambitious, is necessary in Singapore (Focus on addressing causes of disease in shift to preventive healthcare, May 31).

The population is ageing fast and rising healthcare costs add another layer of complications.

To start with, we should make annual health screening mandatory for those of a certain age. It saddens me to hear that people learnt of their illness only at a late or terminal stage. Many more die of stroke and heart attack.

Many illnesses are curable if detected early, but a lot of Singaporeans do not go for health screening because of cost or inconvenience.

The Government can help by allowing MediSave to be used for such expenses. When there is volume, prices for health screening may come down, which will benefit all concerned, and could lower healthcare expenses for the country.

In addition, doctors also need to explain thoroughly to their patients the potential risks highlighted by screenings.

Seven years ago, I went for health screening. The doctor said the reading for the prostate cancer marker was slightly high, and suggested I do an ultrasound. I assumed it was a mild condition like slightly raised cholesterol and did not go for a further test.

Two years later, I went to the same doctor for health screening and found the reading was much higher. I ended up being diagnosed with stage 3a prostate cancer and have since undergone surgery to treat it.

The health screening was paid for by my company; I would not have gone for it otherwise. This is why it should be made mandatory.

Lim Kock Lian