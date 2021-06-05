Forum: Make cleanliness a nationwide responsibility

I thank Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng (Make it easier for diners, May 18) and Ms Lucy Ng (Ikea sets good example for tray return system, May 18) for their feedback to improve the tray return experience at public eateries.

The Public Hygiene Council agrees that public eateries can be better designed, and more tray return stations should be provided, to encourage diners to return their trays.

The council has been working closely with operators of hawker centres, foodcourts and coffee shops to address these areas for improvement. The National Environment Agency also recently launched the Clean Tables Support Scheme to help coffee shop and foodcourt operators defray the cost of purchasing more trays and installing tray return facilities.

We will continue to work with the operators to make tray return facilities more visible and accessible.

I thank Dr Sneha Sundar Rajan for the observation (Cleanliness of hawker centre plates, cutlery needs attention, May 27) that the self-service cutlery stations at many food outlets could be a source for the transmission of viruses and germs.

The Public Hygiene Council noted the concern and will emphasise the importance of keeping utensils, cutlery and trays clean.

We will remind the operators and stall owners to explore more hygienic ways of dispensing the utensils.

Keeping our communal spaces clean is a nationwide responsibility. It becomes a way of life when everyone makes it a habit to practise public hygiene and clean up after himself wherever he is.

The Covid-19 pandemic surfaced certain gaps and amplified the need to be civic-minded and responsible.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman, Public Hygiene Council