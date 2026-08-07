Forum: Make Circle Line wayfinding signs clearer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

I refer to the article, “New Circle Line signs to show ‘clockwise’ and ‘anticlockwise’ train directions” (May 29).

The new “clockwise” and “anticlockwise” signs have been displayed at some Circle Line stations since May this year. I understand the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) intention to help commuters navigate the continuous loop without terminal stations.

However, fellow passengers have told me that the new signs are confusing. I have encountered commuters who missed their intended train because they were puzzled by the “anticlockwise” display and chose to wait for the next one.

To a layman, “clockwise” suggests moving forward while “anticlockwise” suggests moving backward, which is not the case – the train always moves forward. Commuters primarily need two key pieces of information: the next stop and the final stop.

I suggest highlighting major stations through onboard announcements or display screens as the train approaches them.

Platform displays should also be simplified, as the current information panels are cluttered. Platform labels and alphabetic identifiers should be made more prominent to help commuters navigate more easily.

I hope LTA will consider further refinements to ensure that the Circle Line’s new signage serves all commuters effectively.

James Poh Ching Ping