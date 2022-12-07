Forum: Make changes to prevent jams and boost traffic flow in Holland Village

Holland Village is a popular meeting place, with more vehicles there after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The area could use several improvements.

First, the pick-up and drop-off point in Lorong Liput is very near the junction with Holland Avenue and should be relocated. It is also too short and narrow.

Some drivers simply stop adjacent to the pick-up point, blocking cars going into Lorong Liput. Others wait there for a long time, causing more congestion.

Second, the zebra crossing near the pick-up point should be changed into one with a traffic light, as pedestrian traffic crossing Lorong Liput is heavy.

This can cause a longer jam at the junction, especially when it is so near to the pick-up point.

Third, although there are closed-circuit television cameras in the area, they do not appear to be deterring traffic offences.

I have seen motorcycles going against the flow of traffic in Lorong Liput and Lorong Mambong. Two weeks ago, I even saw a large car driving against the flow of traffic in Lorong Liput.

Lastly, perhaps we should allow restaurants to set up tables along stretches of the two roads after the daily evening road closure.

This would make Holland Village a livelier place to wine and dine.

Lee Chee Chee