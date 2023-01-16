Forum: Make an effort to connect with colleagues on a personal level at workplaces

I refer to the article, “Friendships matter more than money at work” (Jan 12).

I agree that personal connections and friendships forged during our working lives can make a real difference to how much happiness we feel in our lives.

Many people spend so much time at work that, by the time they reach home, they feel too exhausted to do anything other than shower and sleep. This means that they spend a major part of their time awake with their colleagues.

Some workplaces are very competitive, with a lot of politicking among colleagues. This can result in a lot of misery. Even if the staff are paid well, the turnover rate at such companies can be very high.

After all, we are all human and want to belong, be accepted and feel supported. We all crave to be understood and feel that our existence matters. Unfortunately, the climate at such workplaces only encourages sabotage, backstabbing and loneliness.

At the same time, there are many workplaces where the work is more menial, but the climate is a lot better. I work in a company that takes care of people with disabilities, and special needs clients.

Teamwork and camaraderie exist as we all love our clients very much, and strive to help whenever possible and make our clients happy. Thus, even though work can be physically very tiring and demanding, I can say with confidence that my workplace is like a second family.

I believe that a place of work can be a happy place so long as we each make the effort to connect on a personal level.

Amanda Loh Si Ying