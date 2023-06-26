Forum: Make allowance for innovative approaches to caring for seniors

My family recently had to find suitable care for my 98-year-old mother, who had been living with us for decades. With her deteriorating physical condition, professional care was necessary.

After a long search, we found Red Crowns Senior Living, which offers assisted co-living for elderly tenants who rent units and share caregivers.

I was comforted to learn about its consultation with government departments and the measures taken to ensure the well-being of the domestic workers who live in the flat and look after the seniors. Under Red Crowns’ care for a year, my mother has seen an improved quality of life, together with new friendships fostered among the residents and caregivers.

I was thus perplexed to read the news story on the Manpower Ministry’s investigation of Red Crowns’ employment practices (Assisted co-living provider under probe for potential breach of law, June 14).

I was alarmed when the ministry contacted us, urging us to seek alternative care arrangements for my mother in case Red Crowns is forced to stop operating.

While it is necessary to address any employment or welfare concerns, I fear that the needs of the seniors under Red Crowns’ care may be neglected in the process.

Imposing statutory requirements with no allowance for innovative models may stifle the solutions needed in caring for our seniors. What is needed is earnest collaboration between the authorities and eldercare providers to ensure that proper employment standards are met and that the welfare of foreign domestic workers is looked after. This would foster an environment for forward-thinking approaches in an ageing society.

In tackling the challenges of ageing, the focus should not be on bureaucratic requirements, but on the needs of those most affected.

Candice Foo Yee-Ling