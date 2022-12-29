Forum: Make all flat owners sign statutory declaration that they have followed MOP rules before sale

It is disappointing that there are flat owners breaching the minimum occupation period (MOP) rules, while there remain many young Singaporeans who have gone through multiple rounds of bidding for their first flat without success (HDB probing cases of BTO flats listed for sale after being left ‘vacant’, Dec 23).

Going after property agents for such breaches may not be fair and effective. The agent’s primary duty is to market and sell the property. It is the sole responsibility of the owners to ensure that their flats are in full compliance with Housing Board rules and can be sold. Moreover, the agents may not have the requisite resources to detect MOP breaches, and can rely only on tell-tale signs.

Perhaps a more effective method could be to require owners selling their flats to make a statutory declaration that they are in full compliance with MOP rules. The statutory declaration would come with serious legal consequences for falsehood, and HDB would be able to seek financial recourse if the owners are found to have lied.

Ong Kim Bock