Forum: Maids who are caregivers need support from employers too

I refer to the Forum letter “Challenging for maids with household and special needs caregiving duties” (Feb 27) and the commentary “When caregiving became part of my identity” (Feb 27).

As a caregiver with a migrant domestic worker (MDW) at home, I have never detached myself and left it to our helper to manage on her own to look after my elderly mother. I am always there to support her when needed.

Employers of MDWs should provide the necessary support, in addition to training. I share the caregiving duties by taking over on weekends when I am not working, and also at midnight when my mother needs to go to the toilet, so that our helper can rest.

Constant communication with the MDW also helps when she needs a listening ear, and also helps us to look out for signs of stress. I check in with my helper every morning before I leave for work and in the afternoon through messaging, to ensure everything and everyone is fine at home.

Just as we caregivers need support systems to keep ourselves well while we care for our loved ones, our helpers need support from us employers too.

Colin Ting Fook Mun