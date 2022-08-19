Forum: Maids should be adequately trained and supported in eldercare

We refer to the letters, "Give maids with eldercare duties more support" (Aug 9) and "Eldercare training courses for maids should be more affordable" (Aug 11).

The Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast) agrees with the Humanitarian Organisation for Migration Economics and the Association of Women for Action and Research that migrant domestic workers (MDWs) in caregiving roles should be adequately trained and supported.

This support should extend to the mental well-being of the maids, who are likely to experience a higher risk of caregiver fatigue due to their additional household chores on top of their caregiving duties.

To mitigate this, Fast recently collaborated with the Ministry of Manpower to train MDW volunteers in psychological first aid. The goal is to let the volunteers understand the importance of self-care and to identify signs of distress among fellow MDWs, especially among those in caregiving roles.

Besides this, maids who have acquired caregiving qualifications at Fast are invited to attend regular workshops on mental health and self-care.

Moreover, those who attend the specialist caregiver training are required to attend a compulsory module on self-care.

Through these efforts, Fast hopes the MDWs will be better equipped to handle crises that happen to them and others around them.

With an ageing population, more maids will be employed to shoulder a heavier caregiving burden. At the national level, MDW caregivers should have greater access to funded self-care and related mental health courses.

More importantly, to prevent burnout among MDW caregivers, the employment agency industry has an important role to play in managing the expectations of employers who employ an MDW caregiver. The role of a caregiver must be defined, taking into account the maid's ability and the extent of care required by the employer's loved ones.

Employers and MDWs may be pleased to know that Fast offers heavily subsidised caregiver training covering basic and specialist certification, as well as specialised modules in dementia, stroke and palliative care. The training programmes are held on weekdays and Sundays.

Lim Fang Sung

President

Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training