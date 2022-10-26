Forum: Maids’ rest day: Flexibility, open communication better to suit needs of household

We are glad that Mr Raoul Sequeira supports the mandatory monthly rest day for migrant domestic workers (MOM should define what constitutes a rest day for maids, Oct 19).

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) had considered the impact of the new requirement on households, and consulted various stakeholders such as employers, migrant domestic worker (MDW) employment agencies and non-governmental organisations.

Different households have different needs and care requirements for their family. Prescribing specific working or rest hours would not be practical, and could instead be overly rigid for households and MDWs. We believe that the best option is to provide some flexibility in allowing both parties to reach a mutual understanding, instead of a one-size-fits-all approach.

For example, the rest day can be taken as one full day or over two half days, on any day of the week, as long as it is agreed on between the MDW and her employer. MDWs may also choose to rest at home. Their employers should provide these MDWs with uninterrupted rest and refrain from assigning them household tasks. Both parties are encouraged to communicate openly about their respective needs and come to a mutual agreement. Currently, most employers provide their MDWs with at least eight hours off.

If both parties are unable to reach an agreement, they may seek assistance from a third party such as their employment agencies. They can also access free dispute resolution services offered by the Centre for Domestic Employees (CDE) and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (Fast).

MDWs without at least one non-compensable rest day may call MOM’s MDW helpline (1800-339-5505) or reach out to NGOs, such as CDE and Fast, for advice.

Doris Kuek

Director, Foreign Manpower Management Policy

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower