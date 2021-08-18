Forum: Maids deserve respect from those they work for

I run a group that distributes food items to migrant domestic workers and sometimes the workers come to me with their personal problems.

One of the common issues is employers' children not respecting them. The children might, for example, call them "stupid".

I asked them whether their employers would reprimand the children when such an incident happens, and was surprised to hear them say "no".

These workers get called names by the young children because their employers do the same.

A job designation should not determine the level of respect someone gets.

Regardless of whether a person is a chief executive or a cleaner, the same level of respect should be shown.

Migrant domestic workers form the backbone of our society. We are a nation that relies heavily on such helpers from various developing countries.

They take on our household work and child-minding duties, allowing us to go out to make a living.

Just because they do menial jobs does not mean that they should be respected less.

More than pay or living conditions, what makes most of them want to quit is the level of respect they get.

People quit bosses, not jobs, and this applies to helpers too.

Thahira Begum