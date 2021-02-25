Forum: Maid's death could have been prevented if someone had spoken out earlier

The death of Myanmar domestic helper Piang Ngaih Don from inhumane and cruel ill treatment could have been prevented if someone had spoken out earlier (Employer pleads guilty to 28 charges; life sentence sought, Feb 24).

The physical abuse would have created a commotion and alerted neighbours. And yet no one seems to have been bothered to alert the authorities.

The culture of keeping quiet and hoping peace will prevail has resulted in the very sad and premature death of a young mother working hard in a foreign land to support her family.

Maid agencies should conduct house calls on first-time domestic helpers at least once a month. Phone calls to check are not sufficient. Face-to-face meetings will alert the agency if there is any mistreatment.

Singaporeans must have the heart and courage to say something if they see any mistreatment, be it to a family member or a foreign worker.

Foo Sing Kheng