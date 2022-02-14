Forum: Lying in Parliament cannot be tolerated

The Committee of Privileges' report on its probe into lies told by former Workers' Party MP Raeesah Khan in Parliament has been released.

The conduct of opposition MPs in Parliament is of paramount importance. They should establish themselves as credible and worthy opponents, and not behave in a way that could make Singaporeans disillusioned with them.

I am sure the Government is aware that it is a delicate matter to discipline opposition MPs in Parliament as there will always be some people who sympathise with the opposition no matter the wrongdoing.

But it is the duty of the Government to ensure that lying cannot be tolerated in Parliament. Those who lie in Parliament should be swiftly taken to task, regardless of party affiliation.

I hope this saga will be resolved soon, as Parliament has more important things to attend to, such as Singapore's economic recovery in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the opposition party leaders have done nothing wrong, they have nothing to worry about. The truth will prevail.

Harry Ong Heng Poh