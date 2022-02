We refer to Mr Goh Khee Kuan's letter, "Lucky draw slips at supermarket" (Feb 11).

We adhere to strict protocols to protect personal data.

Customers need to provide their name and contact details for our lucky draws to help authenticate the identity of winners.

The entire process is audited and abides by regulations.

The slips themselves are safely disposed of by a certified vendor after the draw.

Jonas Kor

Director, Corporate Communications

FairPrice Group