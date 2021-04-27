Forum: Lozenges nearing expiry date

I had my second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a clinic in Bishan last Thursday.

Upon registration, I was given a free pack of medicated lozenges, and was told it was from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

While waiting for my jab, I checked the expiry date. It was May this year.

I informed a staff member that the expiry date was quite soon, but was curtly told: "Courtesy of MOH."

I advised the person to highlight the expiry date to elderly patients, who might tend to keep them for months.

Again, the person chanted: "Courtesy of MOH."

I repeated my reminder to inform elderly people of the date.

Why does the Ministry of Health not find it wrong to issue an item that is nearing the expiry date, even if it is just lozenges?

Also, the response of the staff member seemed to suggest that as long as the item is free, people should not complain.

Ng Kim Yong