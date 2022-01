After the recent online scams, some experts advised customers to lower the daily limits for transfer between bank accounts.

I went into OCBC's website and, to my surprise, learnt that the lowest limit is $5,000.

I hope the bank can let customers opt to lower this limit, or allow us to deactivate services that many of us do not use, such as overseas transfers.

If customers do not need such services, why leave them there for scammers to take advantage of?

Nelly Yap