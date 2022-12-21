Forum: Lowering BTO prices would tempt more to sell their HDB flats

To exclude the land cost when pricing Housing Board flats would amount to giving Singaporeans free land (Drastically lowering BTO prices without regard for land costs will end up hurting S’poreans: Sim Ann, Dec 12).

Not only would the Government be subsidising even more of the cost, but it would also increase the difference between the Build-To-Order flat price and the resale price.

This would make it even more tempting for some to make a quick profit from their home instead of living in it, defeating the purpose of Singapore’s home ownership policies.

Sum Siew Tak