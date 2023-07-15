Forum: Lower ticket prices for football match now that Roma are not playing

It was announced that Roma will now not be taking part in the Singapore Festival of Football at the National Stadium (Roma out of Singapore Festival of Football, Tottenham will face Lion City Sailors instead, July 12).

Instead of the Serie A team, local Singapore Premier League team Lion City Sailors will now face English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur on July 26.

The organisers will offer refunds to Roma’s fans and those who decide not to watch the match. The organisers should also consider reducing the ticket prices for the match, which start at $99, since the match is likely to be a lot less competitive now and fans will feel short-changed.

Taim Oon Chew

